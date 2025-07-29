BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 29, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $547/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since July 23.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $464.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $3/mt to $769/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.60/bl to $70.04/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $515.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $506.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1.50/mt to $508.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $2/mt to $501.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.03/bl from the previous session's close at $70.07/bl as of 7:15 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt rise in bunker prices.

