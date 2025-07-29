BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been declining since the middle of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $547/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since July 23.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $464.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $3/mt to $769/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.60/bl to $70.04/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $515.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $506.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1.50/mt to $508.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $2/mt to $501.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.03/bl from the previous session's close at $70.07/bl as of 7:15 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt rise in bunker prices.