LR Grants Approval to Multi-Fuel Bulk Carrier Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lloyd’s Register has approved a new Newcastlemax design from HD KSOE. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd's Register (LR) has granted approval in principle (AiP) to the design of a next-generation 210,000 DWT Newcastlemax bulk carrier.

The approval was granted to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), LR said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The design can be configured to run on LNG, ammonia, methanol, or conventional marine fuels, and incorporates advanced smart navigation systems and an optimised hull form to enhance fuel efficiency, operational safety, and reduce CO2 emissions.

"The AiP represents a new milestone in the development of next-generation bulk carrier technology, positioning both LR and KSOE as leaders in the industry's transition towards sustainable and technologically advanced maritime solutions," Nikos Kakalis, Global Bulk Carrier Segment Director at LR, said.

"This collaboration provides enhanced understanding of Newcastlemax bulk carrier applications for future shipbuilding projects while maximising commercial potential in this advancing field of technology," Bong-geo Kim, Head of Global Shipyard Technical Sales Team at KSOE, said.