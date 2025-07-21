Norway's MPCC Orders Four Alt-Fuel Ready Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Each vessel will be chartered on a three-year contract to an unnamed container line. Image Credit: MPCC

Norway's MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has placed orders for four 4,500 TEU capacity alternative-fuel ready container vessels with China's Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering.

The contract is worth a total $228 million with an option to order more of these vessels, MPCC said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The vessels will be delivered with alternative fuel-ready notations, meaning they can be converted in future to run on methanol or ammonia. While these notations include design provisions for such fuels, actual operation would require further retrofitting, either during construction or later.

Several vessels with similar notations have yet to undergo conversion, highlighting the industry's phased approach to future fuel adoption.

Deliveries of the four vessels are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027, with these vessels to be chartered for three years to an unnamed container line.

"Each vessel has been fixed on a 3-year time charter with a leading global liner company, expected to generate approximately USD 140 million in revenue and contribute around USD 100 million in EBITDA over the contracted charter period," it said.