FLEX Commodities Hires Marine Fuels Associate in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Saminathan was previously a tanker broker for Trinity Ship Brokers. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Bunker trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a new marine fuels associate in Dubai.

Prathap Saminathan has joined the company as marine fuels associate in Dubai as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Saminathan was previously a tanker broker for Trinity Ship Brokers from February 2024 to July 2025. He had earlier worked for DK Ship Chartering and Trading from 2022 to 2024 and for Sakthi Property Developers from 2017 to 2021.

"Prathap joins us with solid experience in tanker chartering, bunker procurement, and post-fixture operations, and a sharp pulse on the marine fuels market," the company said.

"He's already making waves with his commercial drive and market insights."