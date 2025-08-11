Marine Insurer Warns Geopolitical Disruption Is the New Normal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Thomas Nordberg, Managing Director of The Swedish Club. Image Credit: Swedish Club

Marine insurance firm the Swedish Club says geopolitical instability is now a permanent part of the shipping industry.

Rising geopolitical pressures are altering shipping routes, contract arrangements and investment trends, changing how marine insurers operate, the firm said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"Sanctions, tariffs and military flashpoints are no longer rare events," Thomas Nordberg, Managing Director of Swedish Club, said.

"They affect the movement of ships, the enforceability of contracts and even what insurers are legally permitted to support."

The club said sanctions may block insurers from providing cover, while tariffs and political issues can force owners to reroute or renegotiate.

These changes may not greatly increase claims but do cause delays and operational pressure, especially for cargo.

The Swedish Club has strengthened its risk advice and monitoring, with its chief risk officer working closely with underwriters and lawyers to track global events and give members quick, practical guidance.

This includes advice on how route changes or delays may affect charter party terms.

Nordberg also called for more cooperation between P&I Clubs and warned of growing cyber risks.

"Geopolitical events often trigger immediate reactions in global markets, Nordberg noted.

"That makes it essential for insurers to remain alert, well-informed and ready to adapt their strategies as conditions evolve."