External Explosion Caused Damage to Turkish Tanker Off Senegal: Ship Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The explosion caused seawater to enter the ship's engine room. File Image / Pixabay

A Turkish-owned tanker that suffered damage off Senegal last week was hit by four external explosions, according to the ship’s technical management firm Besiktas Shipping.

The incident occurred on 27 November at about 23:45 UTC while the ship, Mersin, was at anchor off Dakar, Besiktas said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The blasts caused seawater to enter the engine room.

“The situation was immediately brought under control, and we confirm that all crew members are safe; there are no injuries, no loss of life, and no pollution, the firm said.

“The vessel remains safe and stable, and it poses no navigational or safety risks to its surroundings.”

The Port of Dakar authority said on Sunday that it was doing everything to prevent an oil spill at sea and has deployed an oil spill boom around the vessel to contain any leaks.

The incident comes as two sanctioned tankers involved in the Russian oil trade were struck in the Black Sea over the weekend.