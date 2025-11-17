Echandia to Replace Battery System on Denmark's Electric Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 2019 electric ferry is set to receive a new battery system as the old one is being replaced due to uneven wear and reduced capacity. Image Credit: Echandia

Swedish battery firm Echandia has been selected to provide a new battery system for the electric ferry Ellen, which is operated by Ærøfærgerne in Denmark.

The current battery pack, installed in 2019, is being replaced after uneven wear and reduced capacity, Echandia said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The new 3.2 MWh lithium-titanate oxide (LTO) battery system, which is known for fast charging and long cycle life, is designed for a 15-year lifetime.

It supports around 25-minute charging sessions, about 10 minutes faster than the current setup, and can handle more than 20,000 cycles.

The Ellen was delivered in 2019 as the world’s first long-range, fully electric ferry.

Echandia will deliver and install the new battery system within six months, with operations set to resume with the upgraded pack in May 2026.

Electrification is becoming increasingly common for vessels on short-sea routes, but scaling battery power for deep-sea shipping remains a significant challenge.