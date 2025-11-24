Bunker Holding Appoints Director of Sales and Operational Excellence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new director has worked for Bunker Holding since May 2017. Image Credit: Henrik Zederkof / LinkedIn

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding has appointed a director of sales and operational excellence.

Middelfart-based Henrik Zederkof has taken on the role of director of sales and operational excellence at Bunker Holding as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Zederkof has worked for Bunker Holding since May 2017, serving previously as a senior director.

He had earlier worked for subsidiary Dan-Bunkering from 1990 to 2017, rising to CEO of the global hybrid bunkering firm.

Zederkof is also a former chairman of industry body IBIA.

Bunker Holding has undergone significant internal changes over the past two years, including the naming of Peder Moller as its new CEO in September after the departure of Keld Demant.