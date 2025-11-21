UK Port Completes Shore Power Dry Run With Brittany Ferries Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Portsmouth facility will let Brittany Ferries’ LNG-hybrid ships plug in and charge their batteries. Image Credit: Portsmouth International Port

The UK’s Portsmouth International Port has completed the first dry run of its new shore power system after connecting it to a Brittany Ferries ship.

While no electricity was supplied during the test, the exercise marked a rehearsal of the system and a step towards providing electricity to ships at the port, Portsmouth International Port said in a LinkedIn post.

The shore power systems will provide electricity to Brittany Ferries’ two LNG-electric hybrid ferries.

These ships will be able to charge their batteries as well.

Shore power enables vessels to plug into onshore electricity and switch off their engines when berthed, helping to cut emissions and noise in port.

“As Brittany Ferries’ Guillaume de Normandie sat alongside at berth 4, we connected the system from the gantries on the berth to the ship," the port authority said.

“No power was provided, but the dry run was a success, and has helped to prepare the port’s and the ship’s teams ahead of the real thing.”