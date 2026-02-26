Everllence to Upgrade Research Engine Test Bench for Hydrogen Combustion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Everllence is upgrading a test facility in Augsburg to enable combustion of hydrogen. Image Credit: Everllence

Engine manufacturer Everllence is upgrading a research engine test bench at its site in Augsburg, Germany, to run on hydrogen, as part of efforts to advance hydrogen engine development.

The work is being carried out under the HydroPoLEn project, a partnership between Everllence and several industry and research organisations, backed by funding from the German government, it said in an email statement on Thursday.

The project aims to explore how hydrogen can be used safely and efficiently as a fuel for marine engines.

Engineers have already tested new combustion methods and components designed specifically for hydrogen.

The company says the upgraded test facility will allow further trials and help improve engine performance when using the fuel. New hydrogen infrastructure has also been installed at the Augsburg site to support the research.

Hydrogen is seen as one of several potential low-carbon fuels for shipping, alongside ammonia and methanol.

While the technology is still at an early stage, Everllence said the project is an important step toward developing future engines that could help reduce emissions from ships.