Dan-Bunkering to Integrate Baseblue Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dan-Bunkering's Hans Lind Dollerup to manage the Baseblue operation. Image Credit: Hans Lind Dollerup / LinkedIn

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is set to integrate Baseblue Netherlands, the Groningen office of fellow Bunker Holding subsidiary Baseblue.

Baseblue's Groningen office will join the Dan-Bunkering Europe umbrella and operate under the Dan-Bunkering brand, with a seamless transition for customers, Dan-Bunkering said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The move follows KPI OceanConnect announcing last month it would absorb the Eastern Mediterranean operations of Baseblue by the end of the 2025-26 financial year.

"Bringing the two teams together is consistent with our strategy and Bunker Holding's ambition to streamline operations and strengthen alignment across our teams," Anders Grønborg, CCO of Bunker Holding, said in the statement.

"We are very confident that the vast experience and local know-how that the team in the Netherlands will bring into Dan-Bunkering, will enhance team collaboration in Europe and eventually create an even stronger platform for Dan-Bunkering to serve its customers."

“ The vast experience and local know-how that the team in the Netherlands will bring into Dan-Bunkering will enhance team collaboration in Europe Anders Grønborg

Baseblue Netherlands will be managed by Hans Lind Dollerup, managing director of Dan-Bunkering Europe.

Baseblue was formed in February 2023 from the merger of BMS United, Bunkernet and Sea Bunkering International. At that time the company covered about 5 million mt/year of bunker sales.

The Groningen office brings in much of the former Sea Bunkering International aspect of the business, its physical supply arm.

Baseblue has four offices - in Piraeus, Limassol, Groningen and Buenos Aires - and about 30 specialist traders covering marine fuels, lubricants, alternative fuels and risk management consulting.

Baseblue's chief operating officer, Antonis Xiros, stepped down in August, having worked for the firm and its predecessors - originally for Brilliant Maritime Services - since 1995.