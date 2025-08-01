Baseblue COO Steps Down After 30-Year Career With Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Antonis Xiros has stepped down as Baseblue COO as of the end of last month. Image Credit: Antonis Xiros / LinkedIn

The chief operating officer of marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has stepped down from his role after more than 30 years with the company in its various incarnations.

Antonis Xiros has stepped down as Baseblue COO as of the end of last month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

He has worked for the firm and its predecessors - originally for Brilliant Maritime Services - since 1995.

"I am deeply thankful to all the talented colleagues I've had the pleasure of working with, both within Bunker Holding and across our industry," Xiros said.

"The experiences we've shared have broadened my global perspective and taught me the power of collaboration, persistence, and being open to change.

"While this marks the end of an important era for me, I remain as passionate about shipping as ever and I'm excited to explore what lies ahead."