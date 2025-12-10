Germany's BMT Adds New Bunker Tanker to Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm supplies conventional and biofuel bunkers to ships in Germany. Image Credit: BMT

German physical bunker supplier BMT Bunker und Mineralöltransport GmbH has added a new bunker tanker to its fleet.

The MT Fraua is the new addition to our fleet, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

BMT supplies biofuel blends and conventional marine fuels to ships in Germany. In 2023, BMT carried out the country's first B100 biofuel bunker delivery.

The company has seven more bunker vessels in its fleet to support its physical operations, according to BMT’s website.

“This vessel underscores our commitment to operational excellence and responsible maritime operations," BMT said.

“This expansion marks an important step in further aligning our capabilities with the evolving needs of our global partners.”