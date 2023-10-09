BMT Carries Out Germany's First B100 Biofuel Bunker Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BMT, in partnership with the Gluesing Transport GmbH, used the tanker Finja for the operation. Image Credit: BMT

German physical supplier BMT has carried out the country's first bunkering of a B100 biofuel.

The firm supplied 1,200 mt of the 100% UCOME-based biofuel to Jan De Nul Group's dredger the Kaishuu on Friday, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday. The delivery was ISCC-certified.

BMT, in partnership with Gluesing Transport GmbH, used the tanker Finja for the operation.

"Through this innovative delivery, we were able to save 85% of CO2 equivalents on the full lifecycle," the company representative said.

"This constitutes a significant contribution to reducing climate impacts within the maritime industry and takes us a step closer to a more sustainable future."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.