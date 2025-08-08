BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday August 8, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2.50/mt to $541/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since June 11.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $462/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4/mt to $746.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.46/bl to $66.43/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $513/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $7.50/mt to $480.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4.50/mt to $501.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $7/mt to $489.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $66.33/bl as of 6:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt fall in bunker prices.

