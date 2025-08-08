BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been dropping throughout this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2.50/mt to $541/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since June 11.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $462/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4/mt to $746.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.46/bl to $66.43/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $513/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $7.50/mt to $480.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4.50/mt to $501.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $7/mt to $489.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $66.33/bl as of 6:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt fall in bunker prices.