Investment Firm Eurazeo Secures €175 Million First Close for Maritime Decarbonisation Fund

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fund’s capital will be used to finance cleaner vessels and maritime assets for small and mid-sized European operators. File Image / Pixabay

Investment firm Eurazeo has reached a €175 million first close for its new Sustainable Maritime Infrastructure II (ESMI II) fund, beating its initial €125 million target and nearing half of its €400 million goal.

Launched in December 2025, the fund will provide asset-based financing to support decarbonisation projects across Europe’s maritime sector, Eurazeo said in a press release on Tuesday.

It is aimed mainly at European small and mid-sized shipowners and other maritime players facing high capital costs tied to environmental regulations and fleet upgrades.

The fund will focus on marine transport, offshore renewables and port infrastructure, with an emphasis on modern, lower-emission assets.

Within six weeks of launch, it completed its first two deals, financing a pair of eco-friendly newbuild vessels for Dutch shipowner Longship Group.

ESMI II follows Eurazeo’s earlier ESMI I fund and is structured as an article 9 impact fund, targeting emissions reductions and energy-efficiency gains alongside long-term investor returns.

It expects to support about 20-30 European operators and maritime stakeholders.