Hafnia-Socatra JV Adds Third Methanol-Fuelled Ship for TotalEnergies Charter

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Another 49,800 dwt methanol-fuelled tanker will be delivered next year. Image Credit: Hafnia

Ecomar, a joint venture between Singapore-based Hafnia and France's Socatra, has added a third dual-fuel methanol tanker to its fleet.

The 49,800-dwt tanker, Ecomar Garonne, will be deployed under a long charter agreement with TotalEnergies, Hafnia said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The two earlier medium-range tankers in the series, Ecomar Gascogne and Ecomar Guyenne, were delivered in January and May.

All three ships were built by Guangzhou Shipyard International in China and are on charter to TotalEnergies.

A fourth vessel in the series is scheduled for delivery next year.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 70 ships, with another 369 ships to join the fleet by 2030, according to classification society DNV.

A majority of the new orders have been placed container segment (210), followed by the bulker (59) and tankers segment (30).