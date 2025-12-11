BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking candidates with two to three years of experience. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Dubai.

The primary role will be day-to-day trading, covering sales and the purchase of bunker fuels, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establish and sustain a robust and reliable portfolio of customers

Build strong personal relations and provide specialist advice on bunker solutions to ensure customer satisfaction.

Investigate and develop new areas of focus

Survey ports and regions, track vessel movements, coordinate fuel delivery, and monitor the total supply chain.

Conduct market analysis and manage marketing tasks

Travel to relevant geographical areas and/or offices for overall business development

For more information, click here.