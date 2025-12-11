EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Dubai
Thursday December 11, 2025
The company is seeking candidates with two to three years of experience. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Dubai.
The primary role will be day-to-day trading, covering sales and the purchase of bunker fuels, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Establish and sustain a robust and reliable portfolio of customers
- Build strong personal relations and provide specialist advice on bunker solutions to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Investigate and develop new areas of focus
- Survey ports and regions, track vessel movements, coordinate fuel delivery, and monitor the total supply chain.
- Conduct market analysis and manage marketing tasks
- Travel to relevant geographical areas and/or offices for overall business development
