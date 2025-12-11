BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday December 11, 2025

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Dubai.

The primary role will be day-to-day trading, covering sales and the purchase of bunker fuels, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Establish and sustain a robust and reliable portfolio of customers
  • Build strong personal relations and provide specialist advice on bunker solutions to ensure customer satisfaction.
  • Investigate and develop new areas of focus
  • Survey ports and regions, track vessel movements, coordinate fuel delivery, and monitor the total supply chain.
  • Conduct market analysis and manage marketing tasks
  • Travel to relevant geographical areas and/or offices for overall business development

