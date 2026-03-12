US Court Dismisses Charges Against Dan-Bunkering From Former Employees

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The claims were all dismissed at the District Court of Harris County, Texas last week. File Image / Pixabay

A US district court has dismissed charges raised against Dan-Bunkering by two former employees.

Dan-Bunkering (America) Inc had faced a range of charges including wrongful termination, breach of employment agreement and fraudulent inducement raised by former employees Jim Jensen and William Cline as part of an ongoing dispute with the company.

These claims were all dismissed at the District Court of Harris County, Texas last week.

"The full dismissal of these claims is a reminder that due process still matters, and that facts—not noise—should guide public discourse," Mikkel Søholm Vestergaard, former Dan-Bunkering CCO and now director of sales and operational development at Bunker Holding, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"One can only hope this outcome encourages a more disciplined and professional approach going forward than what has been demonstrated to date."

The firm filed a lawsuit against Jensen and Cline in September 2024 after the pair had left Dan-Bunkering's US unit the previous month. Jensen had served as Dan-Bunkering's managing director in the US, while Cline had been its senior fuel supplier and team leader.

The suit accused Jensen and Cline - who went on to work for rival firm Burando Energies - of breaching contractual obligations by soliciting Dan-Bunkering employees to join them with their new employer.

Both Jensen and Cline have denied the allegations.