Methanol Bunkers Now Available at Port of Antwerp-Bruges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery vessel Tamariva was used for the operation. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Northwest Europe saw its first delivery of methanol as a marine fuel last week.

A Proman Stena Bulk vessel took on 475 mt of methanol at the SEA-Invest terminal last week, the port authority said in a LinkedIn post.

The delivery vessel Tamariva was used for the operation.

"With this first, we are further building on our global position as a bunkering port by actively promoting and developing a clear framework for the use of alternative fuels, such as LNG, ammonia, hydrogen and methanol," the port authority said in the post.

"Becoming a multi-fuel port is our goal."

Methanol-fuelled ship orders are on the increase this year, with a variety of shipping firms across different segments now ordering dual-fuelled tonnage capable of running on methanol. A key challenge for the alternative fuel now will be for green methanol supply to be ramped up at the right locations in time for the arrival of all of the newbuildings.