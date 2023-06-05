Methanol-Fuelled Ship Orders Beat LNG Again in May: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG order figures compare to 10 in April and 30 in May 2022. Image Credit: DNV

The number of methanol-fuelled ship orders outpaced LNG-fuelled ones in May, according to classification society DNV.

A total of seven LNG-fuelled ships and 12 methanol-fuelled ships were ordered last month, the company said in an emailed statement.

The LNG order figures compare to 10 in April and 30 in May 2022.

"In May container vessels and car carriers continued to dominate the orders for ships equipped to use alternative fuels," Martin Wold, principal consultant in DNV's Maritime Advisory business, said in the statement.

"Following the normalisation of gas prices the LNG bunkering market has now returned to full strength and we see a potential shortage of LNG bunker vessel capacity from 2025, and for some locations and periods this may occur even sooner."