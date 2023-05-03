DNV Reports 10 LNG-Fuelled Ship Orders in April

by Ship & Bunker News Team

April's 10 LNG-fuelled ship orders were down from 51 in April 2022. Image Credit: DNV

A total of 10 LNG-fuelled ship orders were announced in April, according to data from classification society DNV.

The firm noted 10 orders of ships capable of running on LNG and nine methanol-fuelled ship orders last month, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The LNG total compares with eight orders last month and 51 in April 2022.

"It is great to see a growing diversification in orders for alternative fuel powered vessels and the methanol momentum continuing," Martin Wold, principal consultant in DNV's Maritime Advisory business, said in the statement.

"However, as newbuild orders are now turning more towards tankers and bulkers, it is likely that that the overall share of alternative fuels in the orderbook decreases."