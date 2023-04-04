DNV Reports Eight LNG-Fuelled Ship Orders in March

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG-fuelled ship orders are still coming in, but the pace of growth in this fleet has slowed. Image Credit: DNV

A total of eight LNG-fuelled ship orders were announced in March, according to data from classification society DNV.

The firm noted eight orders of ships capable of running on LNG, no methanol orders and two orders of container feeder vessels powered by hydrogen fuel cells last month, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The LNG total compares with 10 orders last month and 14 in March 2022.

"March proved a slightly slower month for orders of alternative fuel vessel compared to February, though the growth in LNG orders continues at a steady pace," Martin Wold, principal consultant in DNV's Maritime Advisory business, said in the statement.

"The standout news last month was the addition of two hydrogen powered vessels to the order books, showing the growing interest in H2 as fuel for short sea shipping."