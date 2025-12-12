Vale Joins Industry Body to Help Boost Ethanol's Use as Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has joined the Global Ethanol Association as a founding member. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian mining firm Vale has joined an ethanol industry body in a bid to boost the use of ethanol as a marine fuel.

The company has joined the Global Ethanol Association as a founding member, the organisation said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"Vale is truly one step ahead major competition, pioneering the use of ethanol in the maritime industry and setting a powerful example of how innovation and sustainability can move the sector forward," the association said.

"Their leadership demonstrates what is possible when vision meets action.

"Congratulations to Vale on this important milestone and for their leading role in accelerating the energy transition across shipping."

Discussions at the IBIA Annual Convention in Hong Kong last month highlighted growing interest in ethanol as a marine fuel, with less growth from an increasingly battery-powered road transportation market meaning producers are keen to find more customers in shipping.