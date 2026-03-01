CMA CGM Instructs Ships to 'Take Shelter' Following Iran Strikes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CXGM is the world's third-largest container line by capacity. File Image / Pixabay

French container line CMA CGM has instructed its ships in the Persian Gulf to take shelter in response to the uncertain maritime security situation in the region following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

All CMA CGM vessels inside the Persian Gulf and bound for the area 'have been instructed with immediate effect to proceed to shelter', the company said in a note on its website on Saturday.

The firm has also suspended all transits through the Suez Canal, with vessels rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope.

"Considering the evolving security situation in the Middle East and the restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, CMA CGM reiterates that the safety and security of its crew remain its foremost priority," the company said.

"Customers will be contacted as soon as we have more details of the possible alternative ports where their cargo could be discharged."

The US and Israel attacked a series of military facilities in Iran on Saturday, with Iran responding with strikes on US bases across the Middle East. Iran now appears to be seeking to close the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic.

CMA CGM's decision follows an announcement by Hapag-Lloyd earlier in the day that it would be suspending Strait of Hormuz transits.