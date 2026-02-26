StormGeo Launches Premium Fleet Performance Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petter Andersen in the VP Shipping at StormGeo. Image Credit: StormGeo

Voyage optimisation firm StormGeo has launched a Premium Fleet Performance Center Service to help shipowners and managers turn vessel data into actionable insights for improved efficiency and compliance.

The service, announced at the IME(I) Annual Event in India, adds an expert-led advisory layer to StormGeo’s existing Fleet Performance Center and s-Insight platform, the firm said in an email statement on Thursday.

It includes quarterly reviews of data quality and vessel performance, along with tailored recommendations to close performance gaps and support fuel-saving targets.

StormGeo said the service is designed to help operators manage tightening emissions rules and rising fuel costs by translating digital insights into measurable operational improvements.

Enhancements include structured reviews of emissions reporting under IMO DCS, CII, EU MRV, EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime, as well as technical performance analysis covering engine use, trim optimisation and boiler efficiency.

The Premium service will be available globally as an add-on to the s-Insight solution and complements StormGeo’s existing daily monitoring and alert system.

“Shipping companies are navigating an increasingly complex environment – from tightening emissions regulations to rising fuel costs,” Petter Andersen, VP Shipping at StormGeo, said.