Pilbara Set to Lead Australia's Push for Low-Carbon Shipping with 2026 Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A GCMD-led ammonia transfer trial was carried out last year at an anchorage near Port Dampier, Western Australia. Image Credit: GCMD

Pilbara Ports is positioning itself at the forefront of Australia's maritime decarbonisation efforts, with a potential low-carbon ammonia trial planned for 2026 at Port Hedland.

The proposed trial forms part of the Pilbara Clean Fuel Bunkering Hub roadmap, which sets out plans to establish the country's first low-carbon marine fuel supply chain, Pilbara Ports said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The initiative focuses on alternative marine fuels such as ammonia, which could reduce regional shipping emissions by up to 94%.

The roadmap builds on a world-first ship-to-ship ammonia transfer trial carried out at the Port of Dampier in 2024. Conducted in partnership with Singapore-based GCMD and Yara Clean Ammonia, the trial demonstrated the feasibility and safety of using clean fuels in live port conditions.

To support delivery of the roadmap, Pilbara Ports is working with industry partners across key areas - including infrastructure, regulation, supply, safety, and stakeholder engagement - to enable safe, efficient, and commercially viable clean fuel bunkering, including the potential 2026 trial at Port Hedland.