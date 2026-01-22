CMA CGM Adds Another Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery marked the naming of CMA CGM's 400th fully-owned vessel. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French shipping company CMA CGM has added another dual-fuel methanol container ship to its fleet.

The 15,000 TEU dual-fuel container ship, CMA CGM Monte Cristo, was delivered by CSSC Dalian Shipbuilding Heavy Industry in Tianjin, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The delivery marked the naming of its 400th fully-owned vessel.

"A new-generation 15,000 TEU vessel, dual-fuel methanol, it reflects our long-term fleet strategy and ambition to advance more sustainable shipping solutions," CMA CGM said.

Last month, CMA CGM held a naming ceremony on another dual-fuel methanol container ship - CMA CGM Eugenie.

The container shipping sector has led the development of methanol as a marine fuel alternative. With a growing number of methanol-powered boxships on order, ports will need to scale up the availability of green methanol quickly to meet the resulting surge in demand.