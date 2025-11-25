Asia/Pacific News
IBIA Convention 2025 Wrap-Up: Key Discussion Points and Event Takeaways
Tuesday November 25, 2025
IBIA Chairman Constantinos Capetanakis gave opening remarks on the convention's first day. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker
Last week's IBIA Annual Convention 2025 in Hong Kong brought together industry leaders from across the marine fuels value chain to examine the future of bunkering - from decarbonisation pathways and regulatory developments to the expanding role of digitalisation and mass flow meters (MFMs).
Ship & Bunker was proud to attend the event as an official media supporter.
With the event now concluded, here are the key discussion points and takeaways:
1. Regulatory Landscape & IMO NZF
- Industry pessimism on IMO NZF: Many executives are less than optimistic about reviving the IMO's net-zero framework after a US-driven one-year delay, warning that stalled regulatory momentum is hindering investment in zero-carbon vessels and port infrastructure.
- "Something has to change" for NZF to pass: If the IMO's net-zero framework is to gain approval, some believe significant changes in approach and politics will be needed, including greater collaboration, more pragmatic mechanisms, and adjusted timelines.
2. Mass Flow Meters (MFMs)
- South Korea's MFM mandate: South Korea may mandate MFMs for marine fuel deliveries as early as 2027, with government subsidies to help barge owners equip vessels with the technology.
- Hong Kong's MFM requirement: Hong Kong will require MFMs for methanol bunker deliveries by barge, while MFMs for regular oil bunkering are also understood to be in the works.
- MFMs as a top industry priority: TFG Marine argues that global deployment of MFMs should be the bunker industry's top priority, because accurate, trusted measurement not only helps the market today but underpins all future fuel strategies.
3. Alternative Fuels & Decarbonisation Pathways
- Legacy fleet & carbon capture: With around two-thirds of the world's 60,000 ships unlikely to transition to future marine fuels due to age and operational constraints, onboard carbon capture is seen as a critical retrofit solution to decarbonise a large proportion of existing tonnage.
- Near-term "low-hanging fruit": Carbon capoture joins LNG and biofuels as shipping's most immediate decarbonisation options, while longer-term solutions like ammonia and hydrogen face delays amid regulatory uncertainty. NYK, however, in an address as part of the wider Hong Kong Maritime Week said it was giving its full backing to ammonia.
- Ammonia & the cruise sector: Ammonia is considered an unlikely bunker fuel for the cruise industry due to toxicity and passenger safety concerns, with LNG and methanol preferred for newbuilds.
- Will there be enough alternative fuels? The world may be headed for around 50 million mt/year of alternative bunker fuel demand by 2030, but questions remain over whether supply, infrastructure and economics can scale in time, and no single "golden solution" is expected to dominate.
- Shipping's limited biofuel influence: Shipping's minimal share of global biofuel demand – versus the road sector's dominance – limits the marine industry's influence over pricing, feedstock allocation and policy development for biofuels.
- Ethanol as a candidate fuel: Driven in part by concerns over biofuel availability, ethanol is emerging as a potential key future marine fuel candidate as a blend component.
- China's blending rules: Despite recent adoptions such as B24, China is not expected to rush changes to marine biofuel blending rules because current demand is weak, making it a relatively low priority for policymakers.
- China to take centre stage in green bunker production: With dominant wind and solar capacity, China is poised to become a leading producer of green bunker fuels, including green methanol and ammonia, by leveraging large-scale renewable power.
- South Korea's growing biofuel bunkering role: South Korea expects increased biofuel bunker volumes next year, with refineries blending UCO into marine fuels and potential new entrants supplying B100.
5. Regional Green Bunker Strategies
- Hong Kong – "whatever green bunker fuel the market needs": Hong Kong plans to supply any green bunker fuel demanded by the market , including biodiesel, LNG, methanol, ammonia and hydrogen.
- China & methanol for bulkers: A limited availability of future fuels means tramp shipping has so far stuck to ordering oil-powered ships, but now China's focus on green methanol production is expected to make the fuel attractive for the dry bulk sector.
- LNG infrastructure constraints: Despite its status as a key transition fuel, the limited global availability of LNG bunker ports reduces buyers' leverage and flexibility, as fewer supply points make it harder for shipowners to switch ports and suppliers.
6. People, Skills & Safety
- Seafarer upskilling for green fuels: The transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels requires substantial seafarer upskilling , with new competency frameworks emerging from pilot projects and trials now being integrated into training and certification.
- Cruise sector safety considerations: As noted above, the cruise industry's reluctance to adopt ammonia as a fuel is closely tied to safety and toxicity concerns, highlighting that crew and passenger safety remain key constraints on fuel choice.
7. Full Coverage
For all of Ship & Bunker's coverage from the IBIA Annual Convention 2025, including these and additional stories, please visit: https://shipandbunker.com/news?c=IAC.