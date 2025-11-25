IBIA Convention 2025 Wrap-Up: Key Discussion Points and Event Takeaways

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA Chairman Constantinos Capetanakis gave opening remarks on the convention's first day. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Last week's IBIA Annual Convention 2025 in Hong Kong brought together industry leaders from across the marine fuels value chain to examine the future of bunkering - from decarbonisation pathways and regulatory developments to the expanding role of digitalisation and mass flow meters (MFMs).

Ship & Bunker was proud to attend the event as an official media supporter.

With the event now concluded, here are the key discussion points and takeaways:

1. Regulatory Landscape & IMO NZF

Industry pessimism on IMO NZF: Many executives are less than optimistic about reviving the IMO's net-zero framework after a US -driven one-year delay, warning that stalled regulatory momentum is hindering investment in zero-carbon vessels and port infrastructure.

Many executives are less than optimistic about reviving the IMO's net-zero framework after a -driven one-year delay, warning that stalled regulatory momentum is hindering investment in zero-carbon vessels and port infrastructure. "Something has to change" for NZF to pass: If the IMO's net-zero framework is to gain approval, some believe significant changes in approach and politics will be needed, including greater collaboration, more pragmatic mechanisms, and adjusted timelines.

2. Mass Flow Meters (MFMs)

South Korea's MFM mandate: South Korea may mandate MFMs for marine fuel deliveries as early as 2027, with government subsidies to help barge owners equip vessels with the technology.

South Korea may mandate MFMs for marine fuel deliveries as early as 2027, with government subsidies to help barge owners equip vessels with the technology. Hong Kong's MFM requirement: Hong Kong will require MFMs for methanol bunker deliveries by barge, while MFMs for regular oil bunkering are also understood to be in the works.

Hong Kong will require MFMs for methanol bunker deliveries by barge, while MFMs for regular oil bunkering are also understood to be in the works. MFMs as a top industry priority: TFG Marine argues that global deployment of MFMs should be the bunker industry's top priority, because accurate, trusted measurement not only helps the market today but underpins all future fuel strategies.

3. Alternative Fuels & Decarbonisation Pathways

5. Regional Green Bunker Strategies

Hong Kong – "whatever green bunker fuel the market needs": Hong Kong plans to supply any green bunker fuel demanded by the market , including biodiesel, LNG, methanol, ammonia and hydrogen.

Hong Kong plans to supply any green bunker fuel demanded by the market , including biodiesel, LNG, methanol, ammonia and hydrogen. China & methanol for bulkers: A limited availability of future fuels means tramp shipping has so far stuck to ordering oil-powered ships, but now China's focus on green methanol production is expected to make the fuel attractive for the dry bulk sector.

A limited availability of future fuels means tramp shipping has so far stuck to ordering oil-powered ships, but now China's focus on green methanol production is expected to make the fuel attractive for the dry bulk sector. LNG infrastructure constraints: Despite its status as a key transition fuel, the limited global availability of LNG bunker ports reduces buyers' leverage and flexibility, as fewer supply points make it harder for shipowners to switch ports and suppliers.

6. People, Skills & Safety

Seafarer upskilling for green fuels: The transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels requires substantial seafarer upskilling , with new competency frameworks emerging from pilot projects and trials now being integrated into training and certification.

The transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels requires substantial seafarer upskilling , with new competency frameworks emerging from pilot projects and trials now being integrated into training and certification. Cruise sector safety considerations: As noted above, the cruise industry's reluctance to adopt ammonia as a fuel is closely tied to safety and toxicity concerns, highlighting that crew and passenger safety remain key constraints on fuel choice.

7. Full Coverage

For all of Ship & Bunker's coverage from the IBIA Annual Convention 2025, including these and additional stories, please visit: https://shipandbunker.com/news?c=IAC.