IBIA Convention 2025 Wrap-Up: Key Discussion Points and Event Takeaways

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday November 25, 2025

Last week's IBIA Annual Convention 2025 in Hong Kong brought together industry leaders from across the marine fuels value chain to examine the future of bunkering - from decarbonisation pathways and regulatory developments to the expanding role of digitalisation and mass flow meters (MFMs).

Ship & Bunker was proud to attend the event as an official media supporter.

With the event now concluded, here are the key discussion points and takeaways:

1. Regulatory Landscape & IMO NZF

2. Mass Flow Meters (MFMs)

3. Alternative Fuels & Decarbonisation Pathways

5. Regional Green Bunker Strategies

  • Hong Kong – "whatever green bunker fuel the market needs": Hong Kong plans to supply any green bunker fuel demanded by the market , including biodiesel, LNG, methanol, ammonia and hydrogen.
  • China & methanol for bulkers: A limited availability of future fuels means tramp shipping has so far stuck to ordering oil-powered ships, but now China's focus on green methanol production is expected to make the fuel attractive for the dry bulk sector.
  • LNG infrastructure constraints: Despite its status as a key transition fuel, the limited global availability of LNG bunker ports reduces buyers' leverage and flexibility, as fewer supply points make it harder for shipowners to switch ports and suppliers.

6. People, Skills & Safety

  • Seafarer upskilling for green fuels: The transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels requires substantial seafarer upskilling , with new competency frameworks emerging from pilot projects and trials now being integrated into training and certification.
  • Cruise sector safety considerations: As noted above, the cruise industry's reluctance to adopt ammonia as a fuel is closely tied to safety and toxicity concerns, highlighting that crew and passenger safety remain key constraints on fuel choice.

