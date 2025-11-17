HKMW 2025: NYK Will Use Ammonia Bunkers as Main Fuel for Net Zero by 2050

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Takaya Soga, CEO of NYK, said that green ammonia still needs to reach mass production levels to drive its price lower. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Japanese shipping firm NYK Group says ammonia bunkers will be its primary fuel to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

It sees the use of ammonia-powered vessels starting this year and growing streadily through 2050 and beyond.

In that time, use of LNG and LPG-powered vessels peaks around 2035 with that tonnage transitioning to ammonia.

Methanol also still has a place in NYK's plans, albeit playing a smaller role than that of ammonia, with uptake starting around 2030 and growing steadily through 2050 and beyond.

The plans were laid out Monday by Takaya Soga, president and CEO of NYK, in his opening address at the World Maritime Merchants Forum 2025, where Ship & Bunker was in attendance as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week 2025.

The choice of ammonia as NYK's principal route to net zero is notable.

“ We are not only building ammonia-fuelled vessels, we are also advancing the operational expertise.. Takaya Soga, NYK

Both LNG and methanol are widely seen as the main alternatives to traditional oil bunkers and continue to receive significantly more backing from the industry with only five ammonia vessels ordered so far this year, compared to 147 powered by LNG and 47 by methanol.

"The development and introduction of ammonia-fuelled vessels is positioned as our main scenario," Soga said at the event, adding that the company is already gaining ammonia expertise by operating its ammonia-fuelled tugboat, Sakuyake.

The Sakuyake had completed a three-month demonstration voyage in March 2025, during which it achieved a GHG emission reduction of up to 95%.

Soga noted that ammonia is recognized for its ability to produce zero harmful emissions, making it a key solution for decarbonization in the shipping industry, but left unsaid was the widely-held concerns over the toxicity of ammonia, a factor considered by many as its main drawback when compared to methanol and LNG.

Still, Soga did note that NYK is advancing its ability to handle ammonia safety and highlighted the ship-to-ship ammonia cargo transfer that took place between the NYK-owned ammonia carrier Berlian Ekuator and Eco Enchanted off Spain in September 2025.

"This achievement demonstrates the safety and the practicality of large-scale ammonia transportation," Soga said.

Despite progress, Soga argued that the main challenge remains the high cost of green ammonia.

"So the foundation for using ammonia as a marine fuel is in place, but the main barrier right now is cost," Soga said.

"Green ammonia, specifically blue or green ammonia, is still much more expensive than traditional options.

"On the other hand, currently, numerous grey ammonia plants exist globally."

Soga sees these grey ammonia plants to play a foundational role in the development of blue and green ammonia plants in the future.

"To overcome the cost of the barrier, we need to accelerate clean ammonia development to enable mass production and drive down costs," he concluded.