NYK's Ammonia-Fuelled Tug Achieves Up to 95% GHG Reduction

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tugboat has been modified to run on ammonia and will continue its operations in Tokyo. Image Credit: NYK

A tugboat converted to run on ammonia by Japanese shipping firm NYK Line has achieved up to 95% reduction in GHG emissions during a three-month demonstration voyage.

The Sakigake engaged in tugboat operations in Tokyo Bay during the trials, NYK said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The vessel consistently achieved more than 90% GHG reduction, with a maximum of 95% at various engine loads.

It is the world’s first ammonia-fuelled tugboat designed for commercial operations.

Built in 2015, Sakigake originally ran on LNG before being retrofitted by NYK and IHI Power Systems.

The modified vessel was deployed in August 2024 for ammonia trials.

Moving forward, the tug will continue operating in Tokyo Bay, with insights from the trials helping shape the future development of ammonia-fuelled vessels.

NYK, along with Japan Engine Corporation, IHI Power Systems and Nippon Shipyard, is also developing an ammonia-fuelled ammonia gas carrier, expected to be delivered in November 2026.

While ammonia is seen as a promising fuel for shipping’s decarbonization, challenges remain. Its toxicity requires careful handling, and its viability as a large-scale marine fuel is still being tested.