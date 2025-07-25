China's Dalian Port Hosts World's First Green Ammonia Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An ammonia-fuelled tugboat was bunkered with green ammonia for the first time. Image Credit:

A tugboat developed by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has become the world's first vessel to take on green ammonia stem at China's Dalian port.

The tug received the green ammonia fuel, produced by Envision Energy at its Chifeng plant, at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry terminal in Dalian, Envision Energy said in a press release on Friday.

Bunkering operations were conducted by China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers.

While ammonia has previously been used in pilot bunkering operations, this marks the first time that green ammonia, produced using renewable energy, has been supplied for marine use.

The exact volume bunkered was not disclosed.

The same tugboat had received ammonia (likely grey ammonia) during earlier trials in December 2024, making this latest operation a milestone for green fuel adoption in shipping.

Ammonia is increasingly viewed as a promising alternative marine fuel due to its zero-carbon potential when produced from renewable sources. However, the number of ammonia-capable vessels remains small, with only a few under construction.

This successful bunkering showcases the potential for green ammonia bunkering.

"This successful bunkering demonstrates how net-zero fuels can scale from renewable power generation to hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping - a true breakthrough for green ammonia," said Frank Yu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy," Frank Yu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy, said.