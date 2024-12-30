China Completes First Domestic Ammonia Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 30, 2024

China has completed its first domestic ammonia bunkering operation, according to local media reports.

The stem took place on December 24 and saw Sinopec Chimbusco (Liaoning), a subsidiary of China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Ltd, supply an unspecified amount of fuel to ammonia-powered tugboat Yuantuo No. 1 at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) dockyard.

The operation is notable as ammonia is considered one of the leading candidates to play a key role in the future marine fuel mix.

However, uptake of ammonia currently lags far behind that of LNG and methanol, with Yuantuo one of only a handful of vessels currently in existence capable of burning ammonia as marine fuel.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com