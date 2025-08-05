Shipergy's Chris Morgan Moves to Dubai for Expanded Credit/Compliance Role

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Morgan will retain global responsibilities while overseeing credit and compliance operations in the Middle East. Image Credit: Shipergy

Chris Morgan, head of credit and compliance at marine fuel trading and procurement firm Shipergy, has relocated from Rotterdam to Dubai to support the firm's expansion in the region.

Morgan will retain global responsibilities while overseeing credit and compliance operations in the Middle East, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Chris's relocation to Dubai represents a significant strengthening of our Middle East operations," Daniel Rose, CEO of Shipergy, said in the statement.

"His expertise in credit and compliance is invaluable as we continue to grow safely and responsibly in this important region.

"Having Chris based locally will enhance our ability to serve clients whilst maintaining the rigorous risk management standards that are fundamental to our business."