27 New Alternative-Fuelled Ships Ordered in November: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG as a marine fuel has gained significant ground in the second half of the year. Image Credit: DNV

A total of 27 ships capable of running on alternative fuels were ordered in November, according to classification society DNV.

Of these 27 orders, 23 were for LNG-fuelled ships, the company said in a LinkedIn post, citing the latest data from its Alternative Fuels Insights platform.

The other four ships are ammonia-fuelled, and no methanol-fuelled orders were registered.

"LNG continued to be the alternative fuel of choice for newbuild orders in November," the company said.

"Although ordering of alternative-fuelled newbuilds dipped slightly in November, this follows a record-breaking month in October."

LNG as a marine fuel has gained significant ground in the second half of the year, in particular since container line AP Moller-Maersk's decision to order new gas-powered tonnage.