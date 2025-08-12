Union Maritime's Ship Now Fitted with Wind Propulsion System from Bar Technologies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bar Technologies says its wind propulsion system will reduce bunker consumption by an average of 1.5 mt/day. Image Credit: John Cooper/LinkedIn

UK-based maritime tech firm Bar Technologies has installed its WindWings wind-propulsion system on Union Maritime's new tanker.

The WindWings wind propulsion system has been installed on a dual-fuel LR tanker constructed at China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings for Union Maritime, John Cooper, CEO of Bar Technologies, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

They are produced by Bar Technologies' partner CM Energy Tech in Haimen.

These systems have become popular among shipowners as they help in reducing bunker fuel consumption.

"The WindWings will save an average of 1.5 tonnes of fuel per wing per day (4.65tonnes of CO2 per wing per day)", Cooper said.

"We always quote our average savings, but the max savings are extremely high - we've seen over 5 tonnes of fuel per wing per day.

"Additionally, we give our owners the ultimate confidence on the thrust by guaranteeing it against a full range of wind speeds and wind angles," he noted.

In June, Bar Technologies announced it is fitting Union Maritime's ship, Brands Hatch, with three 37.5 m WindWings. At that time, the firm said these systems would enable bunker fuel savings of about 1,200 mt/year.