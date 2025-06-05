Bar Technologies to Deliver Union Maritime's First Wind-Assisted Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker is estimated to save 1,200 mt/year in bunker consumption using the wind propulsion system. Image Credit: Bar Technologies

UK-based maritime tech firm Bar Technologies has announced the upcoming delivery of Union Maritime's first tanker equipped with its WindWings wind propulsion system.

The vessel, Brands Hatch, is fitted with three 37.5 m WindWings and is expected to cut bunker fuel consumption by about 1,200 mt/year, Bar Technologies said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Union Maritime is investing in wind propulsion to improve fleet efficiency and plans to operate the world's largest fleet of wind-assisted vessels. Its strategy includes the delivery of 34 such ships, with at least 14 set to be equipped with WindWings.

Apart from this, Bar Technologies is expanding its wind propulsion footprint through new projects.

The company recently launched the WindWings Hub, a digital platform to support data-driven, wind-assisted shipping. It has also teamed up with Brevik Engineering to develop a wind-assisted LCO2 carrier design.

These announcements were made at its official press conference at Nor-Shipping.