GCMD and INTERCARGO Partner to Tackle Decarbonisation Challenges for Dry Bulk Sector

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Partnership aims to deploy practical low-carbon solutions for dry bulk vessels on irregular routes, where access to cleaner fuels remains limited. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and dry bulk association INTERCARGO have launched a two-year partnership to address the decarbonisation challenges faced by the dry bulk sector, particularly vessels operating on irregular 'tramp' trades.

Unlike liner shipping, dry bulk ships rarely follow fixed schedules or routes, making it difficult to plan bunkering stops at ports equipped with zero- or near-zero-emission (ZNZ) fuels, GCMD said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

This unpredictability, combined with a still-developing global alternative fuels bunkering infrastructure, creates significant barriers to adopting cleaner fuels.

To overcome this, the partnership will focus on practical near-term solutions like drop-in biofuels, onboard carbon capture, and energy efficiency technologies (EETs).

GCMD is also developing a data-driven financing model to support the uptake of EETs, linking repayments to verified fuel savings.

"This partnership offers a valuable opportunity to deepen our understanding of the dry bulk segment's operational realities and work collaboratively to address gaps in meeting the industry's decarbonisation targets," Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, said.