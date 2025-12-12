Hartmann and Heidelberg Materials Team Up on Methanol-Fuelled Cement Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is expected to start operations in early 2028. Image Credit: United Bulk Carriers

Germany’s Hartmann Group has partnered with Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe to develop a methanol-fuelled cement carrier.

The vessel is expected to begin operations in Norway in early 2028, United Bulk Carriers said in a social media post on Thursday.

It will be designed by Hartmann Reederei and operated by United Bulk Carriers, which are both subsidiaries of Hartmann Group.

The newbuild will be owned by Hartmann and chartered to Heidelberg Materials.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 97 ships, with another 353 expected to join the fleet by 2030, according to classification society DNV. As more ships join the fleet, demand for methanol is expected to grow.