Singapore's ONE Names New Alt-Fuel Ready Boxship in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be officially delivered in February 2026 after completing sea trials. Image Credit: ONE

Singapore-based shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) is set to add a new alternative-fuel-ready container ship to its fleet.

The naming ceremony of the 13,900 TEU capacity ship, ONE Satisfaction, was held in Japan on December 19, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessel will now enter sea trials ahead of its scheduled delivery in February 2026.

The ship has been built with provisions that allow for a future conversion to run on ammonia or methanol. While it is not yet equipped to operate on these fuels, the design enables retrofitting at a later stage.

Several other vessels with similar alternative fuel-ready notations have yet to undergo conversion, highlighting the industry's phased approach to future fuel adoption.

The delivery follows ONE's receipt in June of another 13,900-TEU container ship from Hiroshima Shipyard in Japan, part of Imabari Shipbuilding.