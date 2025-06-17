Singapore's ONE Adds Alt-Fuel Ready Boxship to Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the sixth in a series of 20 ammonia- and methanol-ready container ships being built for ONE. Image Credit: ONE

Singapore-based shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) has added a new alternative fuel-ready container vessel, ONE Singapore, to its fleet.

The naming ceremony for the 13,900 TEU ship was held at the Hiroshima Shipyard of Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan, the company said in an email statement on Tuesday.

ONE Singapore is the sixth in a series of 20 container vessels designed to be ammonia- and methanol-ready.

The classification means the ships are built with provisions for future conversion to operate on methanol or ammonia. However, actual operation on these fuels would require further retrofitting, either during construction or at a later stage.

Several other vessels with similar alternative fuel-ready notations have yet to undergo conversion, highlighting the industry's phased approach to future fuel adoption.