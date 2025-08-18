BUNKER JOBS: Supply Trader Role Open in Singapore

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Vernon Jayanathan

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role for which he is seeking candidates.

A well-financed shipping and trading firm is seeking a seasoned supply trader to work in their Singapore office.

The ideal candidate should have a solid understanding of the Singapore and Far East bunker and supply landscape, and be well-connected within it.

The organisation has excellent credit lines, so finance is not an issue. Nor are they risk-adverse, so if you are in a similar role now but feel constrained, please get in touch.

Being great employers, staff turnover is low and the culture has a 'group' as opposed to an 'individualistic' orientation.

Should you come forward, your new colleagues will actually support you to succeed.

If your application is successful, a generous package is obviously on the cards, and the bonus scheme is structured and transparent.

There are some criteria. As well as having some solid supply trading experience and being an 'insider' in the local region, those who decide to come forward should be able to communicate well verbally and in writing, in both English and Mandarin.

They must also be degree-qualified and have the right to work in Singapore.

Interested? Please email me ASAP on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .