NYK Ammonia-Fuelled Tugboat Commences Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Sakigake will now be used in Tokyo Bay in tugboat operations over a three-month demonstration period. Image Credit: NYK

A tugboat converted to run on ammonia for Japan's NYK has commenced operation.

The Sakigake will now be used in Tokyo Bay in tugboat operations over a three-month demonstration period, NYK said in a statement on its website.

The vessel was built in 2015, and previously ran on LNG.

"After eight years of tug service in Tokyo Bay, the vessel was docked at the NYK Group's Keihin Dock Co. Ltd. for conversion to an ammonia-fueled vessel," the company said in the statement.

"The main engine, etc., were replaced with ammonia-fueled ones, and sea trials were conducted using ammonia as fuel.

"The completed vessel has taken the name Sakigake, hoping it will be a pioneer of ammonia-fueled vessels, just as it was of LNG-fueled vessels."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.