NYK Completes Its First Ship-to-Ship Ammonia Transfer Off Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ammonia STS operation from Berlian Ekuator (right) to Eco Enchanted. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping firm NYK carried out its first ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of liquefied ammonia on September 2.

The STS operation took place off the coast of Ceuta, Spain, from the NYK-owned and Mitsui & Co time-chartered ammonia carrier Berlian Ekuator to the Eco Enchanted, operated by US-based ammonia trader Trammo, NYK said in a statement on Wednesday.

About 23,000 mt of liquefied ammonia was transferred in line with strict safety protocols.

While NYK has long experience with crude oil, LNG and LPG operations, this was it's first involving liquefied ammonia.

The company worked with Trammo and STS specialist International Fender Providers to complete the operation.

"It is expected to be used in various applications, including marine fuel, NYK noted.

"With demand expected to increase, the STS method, which is not constrained by port size or onshore equipment, is attracting attention as a flexible supply method compared to conventional land-based cargo handling methods."