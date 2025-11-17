Vitol Supplies Largest Locally Produced VLSFO Stem in Pakistan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The VLSFO was produced at Pakistan’s Cnergyico refinery using US-sourced crude oil. Image Credit: Vitol

Bunker supplier Vitol Bunkers has supplied the largest locally produced VLSFO stem by barge in Pakistan.

The Vitol-owned 8,722 mt barge, the Marine Ista, loaded VLSFO directly from Karachi Port Trust Oil Pier and supplied the fuel to an MSC container ship at Port Qasim, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The fuel was produced at Pakistan's Cnergyico refinery using US-sourced crude delivered by Vitol and processed locally.

Under an agreement between the firms, Cnergyico will continue to supply VLSFO to Vitol.

"Our global network of bunkering locations continues to expand, and our customers benefit from greater flexibility and more energy supply options," Ammar Hussaini, bunker trading and marketing manager at Vitol Bunkers, said.

"Our new locations: Karachi Port, Port Qasim, and Karachi Anchorage, Pakistan, will be served by our vessel, the Marine Ista, which has the capacity to supply 6,800 mt of marine fuel in a single delivery, enabling large vessels to do long east-to-west voyages."

"Our partnership with Vitol continues to evolve and this latest initiative enhances Pakistan's capacity to serve the global shipping industry with sustainable fuel solutions," Aumar Abbassciy, Director at Cnergyico Pk, said.

Vitol supplies bunker fuels across major global ports, including Fujairah, Singapore and ARA.