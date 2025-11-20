Wartsila to Supply Hybrid Propulsion System for New Aasen Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The order adds to Aasen Shipping’s six-vessel series using Wartsila's hybrid technology. Image Credit: Wartsila

Marine engine builder Wartsila will deliver an integrated hybrid propulsion package for a new 9,500 DWT bulk carrier being built for Norway’s Aasen Shipping.

The deal extends a series of six vessels using similar systems, Wartsila said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Aasen Shipping seeks to reduce emissions and bunker usage through this package.

The new vessel will be equipped with a Wartsila main engine, NOx reducer, controllable pitch propeller, and various other components.

The hybrid setup includes a DC hub and a 620-kWh battery pack to optimise efficiency.

The equipment is due for delivery to the shipyard in the first half of 2027.

While hybrid propulsion can lower emissions and bunker use to some extent, the limited battery capacity means the ship cannot operate fully on electricity.