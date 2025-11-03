October Marked Rebound in Alternative-Fuelled Newbuild Orders: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunkering vessel orderbook continues to expand with four more ordered in October. Data Credit: DNV

A total of 30 alternative-fuelled ships were ordered in October, more than double from 14 in September, and a rebound from none in August, according to classification society DNV data.

LNG accounted for the majority of the newbuild orders, with 26 ships, followed by four methanol-fuelled ships, Kristian Hammer, product manager AFI and senior consultant at DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The October rise signals renewed momentum in shipowners' appetite for alternative-fuelled ships after a slowdown in recent months.

All 26 LNG-fuelled ships were ordered by the container segment, while the methanol-fuelled ships came from the tanker segment.

Despite the October rebound, a total of 222 alternative-fuel-capable ships have been ordered in the first 10 months of this year, down by 52% compared with the same period last year.

"Around two-thirds of orders (67%) so far in 2025 have been for LNG-fuelled vessels (147 vessels), with a similar proportion coming from the container segment (146 vessels)," Hammer said.

Meanwhile, the LNG bunkering vessel orderbook continues to expand, with four more units added in October. So far this year, 21 LNG bunkering vessels have been ordered, bringing the global total to 38.

Two methanol bunkering vessels were also ordered during the month.