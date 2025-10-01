LNG Dominates September's Alternative-Fuelled Newbuild Orders: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV reports a slowdown in alternative-fuelled ship orders in the third quarter of this year. Image Credit: DNV

A total of 14 new alternative-fuelled vessels were ordered in September, up from none in August, classification society DNV said.

Of these, 12 orders were for LNG-fuelled ships, Kristian Hammer, product manager AFI and senior consultant at DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Six came from the container segment, four from bulk carriers and two from the cruise sector.

The remaining two orders were for LPG-fuelled ships.

Hammer added that overall alternative newbuild order activity slowed in Q3, with just 41 ships ordered, compared to 69 in Q1 and 82 in Q2.

“A total of 192 orders were placed in the first nine months of 2025, representing a 48% decline compared to the same period last year, Hammer noted.

“LNG-fuelled vessels lead the way with 121 orders, followed by 43 for methanol-fuelled ships.”

The container segment continues to dominate the alternative-fuelled orderbook, accounting for 120 vessels, or 64% of the total so far this year.

Two LNG bunkering vessels were also ordered in September.