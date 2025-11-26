BUNKER JOBS: Chevron Seeks Marine Fuels Marketer in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience. Image Credit: Chevron

US energy firm Chevron is seeking to hire a marine fuels marketer in London.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuels, trading or related commercial roles, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain strong relationships with international shipping clients and trading partners.

Execute spot and term sales of marine fuels, maximizing commercial value.

Monitor market trends, supply-demand dynamics, and competitor activity to inform pricing and strategy.

Represent Chevron externally in commercial negotiations and industry forums.

Collaborate cross-functionally with internal teams to align on logistics, credit, risk, and compliance.

