BUNKER JOBS: Chevron Seeks Marine Fuels Marketer in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday November 26, 2025

US energy firm Chevron is seeking to hire a marine fuels marketer in London.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuels, trading or related commercial roles, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and maintain strong relationships with international shipping clients and trading partners.
  • Execute spot and term sales of marine fuels, maximizing commercial value.
  • Monitor market trends, supply-demand dynamics, and competitor activity to inform pricing and strategy.
  • Represent Chevron externally in commercial negotiations and industry forums.
  • Collaborate cross-functionally with internal teams to align on logistics, credit, risk, and compliance.

