Dalian Changxing Island Hosts China's First Bio-LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Cosco ship was bunkered with bio-LNG in Dalian with fuel produced by Anhui Wanbo Energy. Image Credit: Cosco Shipping

Changxing Island in Dalian carried out the first bio-LNG bunkering operation in China.

The operation was conducted at the Petrochemical Industrial Base on the island, according to China’s Ministry of Transport press release on Monday.

Cosco Shipping’s vessel Xing Sheng Yuan received the bio-LNG during the operation.

Bunkering was jointly carried out by Sinopec Cosco Shipping Fuel Supply and Anhui Wanbo Energy.

The ISCC-certified bio-LNG was produced by Anhui Wanbo Energy using organic waste.

The milestone comes as China steps up efforts to expand the availability of alternative marine fuels. Unlike fossil LNG, bio-LNG can reduce lifecycle GHG emissions while remaining fully compatible with existing dual-fuel LNG vessels.

“It is not only a significant breakthrough for China's shipping industry in the application of green alternative fuels, but also another step forward for Sinopec China Shipping Fuel Supply in the field of green fuel innovation, following biofuel oil, green methanol, and green ammonia,” Cosco Shipping said.